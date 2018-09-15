DF Dent & Co. Inc. Sells 1,368 Shares of WSFS Financial Co. (WSFS)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,405 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,368 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. owned 0.11% of WSFS Financial worth $1,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WSFS. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 120.6% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 443,598 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,249,000 after purchasing an additional 242,467 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,141,028 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,117,000 after purchasing an additional 165,476 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 270,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,938,000 after acquiring an additional 100,956 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,063,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,658,000 after acquiring an additional 88,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,409,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,153,000 after acquiring an additional 79,039 shares in the last quarter. 78.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:WSFS opened at $48.75 on Friday. WSFS Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $43.70 and a twelve month high of $57.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $95.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.63 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 20.57%. research analysts expect that WSFS Financial Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.19%.

Several research firms have weighed in on WSFS. BidaskClub raised WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Sunday, August 12th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.67.

In other news, CEO Mark A. Turner sold 11,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total transaction of $656,761.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,468,697.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark A. Turner sold 44,988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,445,997.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,487 shares in the company, valued at $8,073,238.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 210,868 shares of company stock worth $11,164,987 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.89% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS).

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.