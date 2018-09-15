DF Dent & Co. Inc. Has $2.41 Million Position in TE Connectivity Ltd (TEL)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its position in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,790 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,942 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $2,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 276,998 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,578,000 after purchasing an additional 31,812 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 839.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 174,981 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $15,759,000 after purchasing an additional 156,351 shares during the last quarter. Game Creek Capital LP acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,549,000. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 189,399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $17,057,000 after purchasing an additional 15,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,049 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. 87.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TEL opened at $91.77 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $80.93 and a fifty-two week high of $108.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $31.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 23rd. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.44%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TEL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on TE Connectivity from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on TE Connectivity from $117.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.91.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of connectivity and sensors solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia?Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

