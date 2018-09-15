Deutsche Post (DPW) Given a €46.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €46.00 ($53.49) price target on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on DPW. HSBC set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €34.27 ($39.85) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €37.63 ($43.76).

Shares of DPW traded down €0.03 ($0.03) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €31.11 ($36.17). The stock had a trading volume of 3,031,916 shares. Deutsche Post has a 12 month low of €30.52 ($35.49) and a 12 month high of €41.32 ($48.05).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

