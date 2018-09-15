Deutsche Bank Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for WPP (WPP)

Deutsche Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of WPP (LON:WPP) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a market perform rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($16.93) price target on shares of WPP in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,520 ($19.80) price target (down from GBX 1,660 ($21.62)) on shares of WPP in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,620 ($21.10) price target on shares of WPP in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,466.74 ($19.11).

WPP stock opened at GBX 1,124.50 ($14.65) on Wednesday. WPP has a 12 month low of GBX 1,121.44 ($14.61) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,774 ($23.11).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 4th will be paid a GBX 22.70 ($0.30) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 4th.

In other WPP news, insider Mark Read bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,145 ($14.91) per share, for a total transaction of £114,500 ($149,146.80).

About WPP

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

