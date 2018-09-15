Deutsche Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Imperial Brands (IMB)

Deutsche Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) in a research note released on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,450 ($44.94) price target on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Societe Generale set a GBX 3,200 ($41.68) price target on Imperial Brands and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,920 ($38.04) price target on Imperial Brands and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,900 ($37.78) price target on Imperial Brands and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Imperial Brands currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,445.29 ($44.88).

IMB opened at GBX 2,617.50 ($34.10) on Wednesday. Imperial Brands has a 1-year low of GBX 2,447 ($31.87) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,956.50 ($51.54).

In other news, insider Simon Langelier acquired 225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,644 ($34.44) per share, for a total transaction of £5,949 ($7,749.12).

About Imperial Brands

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers cigarettes, fine cut tobacco, papers, and cigars; smokeless tobacco, including snus; and e-vapour products. The company sells its products under the growth brands, such as Davidoff, Gauloises Blondes, JPS, West, Fine, News, Winston, Bastos, Lambert & Butler, and Parker & Simpson; and specialist brands consisting of blu, Gitanes, Kool, Golden Virginia, Drum, Route 66, Cohiba, Montecristo, Romeo Y Julieta, Backwoods, Skruf, and Rizla in approximately 160 countries worldwide.

