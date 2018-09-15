Destiny (DES) Hits Market Cap of $17,574.00

Destiny (CURRENCY:DES) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. One Destiny coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000170 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Destiny has a total market cap of $17,574.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Destiny was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Destiny has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Destiny Profile

Destiny (CRYPTO:DES) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2016. Destiny’s total supply is 1,600,000 coins. Destiny’s official Twitter account is @CryptoDestiny

Destiny Coin Trading

Destiny can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Destiny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Destiny should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Destiny using one of the exchanges listed above.

