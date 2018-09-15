Dent (DENT) Price Reaches $0.0023 on Top Exchanges

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. Dent has a total market cap of $39.22 million and approximately $824,404.00 worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dent token can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, Fatbtc, Liquid and WazirX. In the last week, Dent has traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004313 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015442 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000306 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00277277 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00154919 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000219 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00008971 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $428.00 or 0.06588715 BTC.

Dent Token Profile

Dent was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,241,387,101 tokens. The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin . The official website for Dent is www.dentcoin.com . Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Dent Token Trading

Dent can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Lykke Exchange, Coinrail, Bitbns, OKEx, LATOKEN, CoinBene, Radar Relay, IDEX, FCoin, Liquid, Kucoin, Fatbtc, WazirX, Binance, BitForex, Cobinhood, Allbit and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dent using one of the exchanges listed above.

