Denbury Resources Inc. (DNR) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,718,496 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 102,863 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.07% of Denbury Resources worth $22,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Denbury Resources by 191.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,946,951 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $35,475,000 after buying an additional 8,510,030 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Denbury Resources by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,709,078 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $12,903,000 after buying an additional 61,152 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Denbury Resources by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,416,547 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $12,101,000 after buying an additional 1,005,671 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Denbury Resources by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,149,047 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $8,628,000 after buying an additional 83,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Denbury Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,551,000. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO James S. Matthews sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total transaction of $97,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 459,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,235,352.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Denbury Resources stock opened at $5.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 37.71 and a beta of 3.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. Denbury Resources Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $5.84.

Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $387.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.72 million. Denbury Resources had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 25.74%. research analysts expect that Denbury Resources Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

DNR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Denbury Resources from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denbury Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Denbury Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Denbury Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, KLR Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Denbury Resources in a report on Monday, August 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.59.

Denbury Resources Company Profile

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

