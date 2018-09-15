Del Taco Restaurants (TACO) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Dougherty & Co increased their price target on shares of Del Taco Restaurants from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Del Taco Restaurants from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.06.

Get Del Taco Restaurants alerts:

Del Taco Restaurants stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.85. 227,699 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,602. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Del Taco Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.99. The company has a market cap of $466.49 million, a PE ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of -0.09.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The business had revenue of $117.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.97 million. Del Taco Restaurants had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 4.84%. Del Taco Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. research analysts forecast that Del Taco Restaurants will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John D. Jr. Cappasola sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total value of $104,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 506,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,074,313.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners increased its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 401,990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,700,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 186,560 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 91,900 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA bought a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,344,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,028,759 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,378,000 after purchasing an additional 264,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth approximately $280,000. 77.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Del Taco Restaurants Company Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of January 2, 2018, it operated 312 company-operated and 252 franchise-operated Del Taco restaurants located in 14 states, including 1 franchise-operated unit in Guam.

Read More: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Del Taco Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Del Taco Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.