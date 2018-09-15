Deere & Company (DE) Position Boosted by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 433 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 158.4% during the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 283.8% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. 66.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DE. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank set a $155.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $185.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Deere & Company from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Argus cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.75.

DE opened at $147.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.86. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $118.37 and a twelve month high of $175.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.18 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 28.51%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 41.32%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes agriculture and turf, and construction and forestry equipment worldwide. The company's Agriculture and Turf segment provides agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; related harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, and nutrient management and soil preparation machinery.

