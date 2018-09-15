DDR (DDR) Lowered to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of DDR (NYSE:DDR) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $15.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price target of $16.00.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DDR. Zacks Investment Research cut DDR from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. ValuEngine upgraded DDR from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on DDR from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Evercore ISI cut DDR from an in-line rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on DDR from $7.25 to $15.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.56.

NYSE DDR traded down $0.91 on Friday, hitting $13.40. 4,701,230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,411,885. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. DDR has a fifty-two week low of $10.95 and a fifty-two week high of $16.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.49.

DDR (NYSE:DDR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. DDR had a negative return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 32.65%. The company had revenue of $204.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that DDR will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 25th. This is an increase from DDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. DDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.41%.

In other DDR news, Director Alexander Otto bought 236,237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.09 per share, for a total transaction of $4,037,290.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought 2,479,887 shares of company stock valued at $44,137,608 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DDR. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of DDR during the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DDR during the second quarter valued at about $157,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DDR during the first quarter valued at about $173,000. HRT Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DDR during the first quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DDR during the second quarter valued at about $196,000. Institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

DDR Company Profile

DDR is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol DDR.

