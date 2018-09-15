DDR Corp (DDR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

DDR Corp (NYSE:DDR) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.93.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DDR. Citigroup lowered shares of DDR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DDR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of DDR in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DDR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of DDR from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th.

In other news, Director Alexander Otto purchased 485,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.88 per share, for a total transaction of $8,682,170.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,782,758 shares in the company, valued at $532,515,713.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,479,887 shares of company stock worth $44,137,608. 17.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDR. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in DDR during the first quarter valued at $716,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DDR in the first quarter valued at about $173,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of DDR by 202.4% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 403,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 270,079 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DDR by 10.4% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,366,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,010,000 after purchasing an additional 411,964 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of DDR by 30.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 429,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 100,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DDR opened at $13.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.49. DDR has a 12-month low of $10.95 and a 12-month high of $16.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

DDR (NYSE:DDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $204.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.65 million. DDR had a negative net margin of 32.65% and a negative return on equity of 6.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that DDR will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 25th. This is a positive change from DDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. DDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.41%.

DDR Company Profile

DDR is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol DDR.

