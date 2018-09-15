DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (DBVT) PT Lowered to $27.00

DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note published on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Get DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DBVT opened at $23.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 4.37. DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S has a 1 year low of $16.65 and a 1 year high of $50.57.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 1.6% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 140,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Exane Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 17.9% during the second quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 4.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 309,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,970,000 after purchasing an additional 14,032 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S during the second quarter worth $285,000. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 36.7% during the second quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 136,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 36,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.67% of the company’s stock.

About DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults.

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.