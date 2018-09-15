Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (PLAY) Hits New 1-Year High After Strong Earnings

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $62.66 and last traded at $62.07, with a volume of 171058 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $58.94.

The restaurant operator reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $319.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.85 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 25.83% and a net margin of 10.30%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

PLAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $52.50 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $49.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.10.

In related news, SVP J Michael Plunkett sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.53, for a total value of $97,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,153.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Brian Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total transaction of $573,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,461,882. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,342,209 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $306,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,997 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,570,709 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,765,000 after purchasing an additional 70,735 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 4,869.8% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,257,469 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,167 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,133,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,959,000 after purchasing an additional 16,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,121,920 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,403,000 after purchasing an additional 60,635 shares during the last quarter.

The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrées and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Read More: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.