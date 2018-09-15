DATx (DATX) Reaches Market Cap of $4.54 Million

DATx (CURRENCY:DATX) traded up 8.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. During the last seven days, DATx has traded 7% higher against the dollar. DATx has a total market capitalization of $4.54 million and approximately $50,007.00 worth of DATx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DATx token can now be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, FCoin, Kucoin and HADAX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DATx alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004327 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003121 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015437 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000307 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00280899 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00155862 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000220 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00008993 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $428.54 or 0.06605156 BTC.

DATx Profile

DATx’s genesis date was February 22nd, 2018. DATx’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,391,302,551 tokens. DATx’s official Twitter account is @DATxOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DATx is www.datx.co

Buying and Selling DATx

DATx can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Rfinex, Kucoin, IDEX, HADAX and FCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DATx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DATx using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DATx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DATx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.