Datacoin Price Up 0.5% Today (DTC)

Datacoin (CURRENCY:DTC) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. One Datacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Datacoin has traded flat against the US dollar. Datacoin has a total market cap of $47,607.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of Datacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00029675 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00022158 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003578 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00028493 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00005042 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00377342 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00009158 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About Datacoin

Datacoin (CRYPTO:DTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 19th, 2014. Datacoin’s total supply is 33,153,497 coins. The Reddit community for Datacoin is /r/Datacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datacoin’s official Twitter account is @DatacoinX and its Facebook page is accessible here . Datacoin’s official website is datacoin.info

Buying and Selling Datacoin

Datacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

