Daniel Rosensweig Sells 150,000 Shares of Chegg Inc (CHGG) Stock

Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total value of $4,660,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,435,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,669,431.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Daniel Rosensweig also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Chegg alerts:

On Monday, August 13th, Daniel Rosensweig sold 150,000 shares of Chegg stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total value of $4,392,000.00.

On Thursday, July 12th, Daniel Rosensweig sold 150,000 shares of Chegg stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total value of $4,336,500.00.

Shares of Chegg stock opened at $31.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of -352.33, a PEG ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 10.11 and a current ratio of 10.11. Chegg Inc has a 12 month low of $13.75 and a 12 month high of $32.82.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $74.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.16 million. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 0.87% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Chegg Inc will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Chegg during the second quarter valued at about $245,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Chegg by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 419,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,657,000 after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Chegg during the second quarter valued at about $6,773,000. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in Chegg by 12.4% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 49,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chegg by 8.9% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter.

CHGG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities upgraded Chegg to a “top pick” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research raised their price target on Chegg from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Chegg from $23.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Chegg from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.44.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

Recommended Story: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.