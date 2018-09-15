Daniel J. Ryan Sells 7,000 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (ARE) Stock

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) insider Daniel J. Ryan sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.66, for a total transaction of $893,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,781 shares in the company, valued at $16,950,822.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
ARE stock opened at $126.99 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a one year low of $114.00 and a one year high of $134.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.
Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $325.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 142.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter valued at about $164,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter valued at about $177,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.
ARE has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $127.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.93.
Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile
Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500 company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $18.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 32.0 million SF as of June 30, 2018.
Featured Article: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.