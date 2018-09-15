Daniel J. Ryan Sells 7,000 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (ARE) Stock

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) insider Daniel J. Ryan sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.66, for a total transaction of $893,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,781 shares in the company, valued at $16,950,822.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ARE stock opened at $126.99 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a one year low of $114.00 and a one year high of $134.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $325.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.79%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 142.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter valued at about $164,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter valued at about $177,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

ARE has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $127.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.93.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500 company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $18.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 32.0 million SF as of June 30, 2018.

