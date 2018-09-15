Dai Hits One Day Trading Volume of $6.93 Million (DAI)

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. Dai has a market cap of $50.11 million and $6.93 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dai token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00015243 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including AirSwap, Radar Relay, DDEX and HitBTC. During the last seven days, Dai has traded down 1.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004324 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015243 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000311 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00279813 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00154657 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000222 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $430.37 or 0.06569541 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00008818 BTC.

Dai Token Profile

Dai was first traded on December 18th, 2017. Dai’s total supply is 50,198,445 tokens. The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO . Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com

Buying and Selling Dai

Dai can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Gatecoin, OasisDEX, Bancor Network, Ethfinex, Kyber Network, YoBit, Radar Relay, Gate.io, Bibox, AirSwap and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

