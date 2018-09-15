DAEX One Day Volume Tops $0.00 (DAX)

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. DAEX has a total market capitalization of $23.76 million and approximately $0.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAEX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0642 or 0.00000988 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, DAEX has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004311 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003130 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015284 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000309 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00281544 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00154521 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000218 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00008838 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $421.27 or 0.06449950 BTC.

DAEX Token Profile

DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 370,323,972 tokens. DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DAEX is www.daex.io

DAEX Token Trading

DAEX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

