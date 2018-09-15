D.A. Davidson & CO. Raises Holdings in AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 161,357 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,529 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $14,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,073,000. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $548,000. Premia Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,000. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 820,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,324,000 after buying an additional 245,498 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other AbbVie news, Director Glenn F. Tilton bought 5,400 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.90 per share, with a total value of $496,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 39,735 shares in the company, valued at $3,651,646.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Severino sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.52, for a total transaction of $4,876,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,871,627.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ABBV has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $125.86 to $65.61 in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $125.86 to $65.61 in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.31.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $95.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $141.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.54. AbbVie Inc has a twelve month low of $83.19 and a twelve month high of $125.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -9.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.80.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 362.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 12th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.57%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a biologic therapy administered as a subcutaneous injection for autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy, with or without ribavirin, for the treatment of adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C.

