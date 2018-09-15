Cummins Inc. (CMI) Shares Bought by Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 61.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Cummins by 16.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 6.3% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. South Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.6% during the first quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 59,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,622,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 7.2% during the second quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 5,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 4.1% during the second quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 9,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Alexis M. Herman sold 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.90, for a total transaction of $102,826.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Tracy A. Embree sold 462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.70, for a total value of $65,465.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,087.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CMI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Cummins from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $156.00 price objective on Cummins and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Cummins from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 25th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Cummins in a report on Friday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cummins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.10.

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $143.20 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.90 and a 12-month high of $194.18. The firm has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by ($0.31). Cummins had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 14.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 21st. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 42.94%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

