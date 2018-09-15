Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Stake in Cadence Design Systems Inc (CDNS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 57.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,825 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,063 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $460,597,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 197.6% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,730,484 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,622,000 after buying an additional 1,148,997 shares in the last quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 4,110,009 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,125,000 after buying an additional 1,054,136 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,097,474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,124,000 after buying an additional 991,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,335,000. Institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CDNS shares. BidaskClub raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Griffin Securities boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cadence Design Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.43.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $46.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a 12-month low of $35.49 and a 12-month high of $47.40.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $518.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.94 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.38% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CFO John M. Wall sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $33,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 118,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,345,432.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total value of $4,533,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 552,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,059,013.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 208,250 shares of company stock valued at $9,429,500 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides electronic design automation software, emulation and prototyping hardware, system interconnect, and analysis worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, a verification computing platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

Read More: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.