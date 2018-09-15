Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires Shares of 15,898 Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,830,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the second quarter valued at $109,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 375.0% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the second quarter valued at $120,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the second quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Northstar Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the second quarter valued at $200,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP James M. Young sold 44,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.79, for a total value of $5,804,987.54. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 64,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,416,621.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 10th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Sandler O’Neill reissued a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.40.

NYSE:BR opened at $137.72 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.44 and a 1-year high of $138.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.01). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 18th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 17th. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 34.84%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

