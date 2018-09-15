Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 39,503 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 32,647.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,503 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DAL. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 375.0% during the 1st quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 558.5% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter worth $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Shares of DAL opened at $57.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.06. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.12 and a 52-week high of $60.79.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 12th. The transportation company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.73 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 26th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 25th. This is an increase from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.40%.

Several analysts have recently commented on DAL shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Imperial Capital raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Buckingham Research reduced their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $73.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.61.

In other news, COO W Gilbert West sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.47, for a total value of $757,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,271,440.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Easter III sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total transaction of $175,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,787 shares of company stock valued at $6,276,276 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs, international gateways, and airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Minneapolis-St.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.