CSX Co. (CSX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,159,556 shares, a decline of 18.3% from the August 15th total of 19,785,151 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,245,987 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in CSX in the first quarter worth $109,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in CSX in the first quarter worth $123,000. IMS Capital Management purchased a new stake in CSX in the second quarter worth $124,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in CSX in the second quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Kaizen Advisory LLC grew its stake in CSX by 150.5% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 74.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CSX. BMO Capital Markets downgraded CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Scotiabank set a $72.00 price objective on CSX and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on CSX from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “$69.00” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on CSX from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “$69.00” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.45.

CSX opened at $73.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.66. CSX has a 52-week low of $48.26 and a 52-week high of $76.24. The company has a market cap of $63.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.15. CSX had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 53.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that CSX will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.26%.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based transportation services in the United States and Canada. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports agricultural and food products, fertilizers, chemicals, automotive, metals and equipment, minerals, and forest products; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

