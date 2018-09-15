CSG Systems International (CSGS) versus Brightcove (BCOV) Head to Head Comparison

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ: BCOV) and Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for CSG Systems International and Brightcove, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CSG Systems International 0 0 2 0 3.00 Brightcove 0 1 4 0 2.80

CSG Systems International currently has a consensus price target of $51.00, indicating a potential upside of 27.02%. Brightcove has a consensus price target of $11.81, indicating a potential upside of 46.74%. Given Brightcove’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Brightcove is more favorable than CSG Systems International.

Risk & Volatility

CSG Systems International has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brightcove has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

CSG Systems International pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Brightcove does not pay a dividend. CSG Systems International pays out 41.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CSG Systems International has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.8% of CSG Systems International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.1% of Brightcove shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of CSG Systems International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of Brightcove shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares CSG Systems International and Brightcove’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CSG Systems International 7.16% 21.86% 8.27% Brightcove -9.04% -15.19% -8.01%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CSG Systems International and Brightcove’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CSG Systems International $789.58 million 1.70 $61.36 million $2.02 19.88 Brightcove $155.91 million 1.85 -$19.51 million ($0.48) -16.77

CSG Systems International has higher revenue and earnings than Brightcove. Brightcove is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CSG Systems International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

CSG Systems International beats Brightcove on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International, Inc. provides business support solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's services include Advanced Convergent Platform, a billing and customer care platform for cable and satellite providers; Ascendon, a software-as-a-service cloud-based platform that provides a trusted path to digital transformation; and Singleview solution to deliver real-time charging services. Its solutions also comprise customer communications management solutions, which process interactive voice, SMS/text, print, e-mail, Web, and fax messages on behalf of clients; managed services; Total Service Mediation (TSM) framework that supports offline and real-time mediation requirements; and Wholesale Business Management Solution (WBMS), a settlements system, which handles voice, data, and content services. The company also offers professional services to implement, configure, and maintain software products, as well as licenses software products, such as WBMS, TSM, and Singleview products. CSG Systems International, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc. provides cloud-based services for video. The company offers Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its Video Cloud platform offers various features and functionalities, such as uploading and encoding, content management, video player technology, multi-platform video experiences, live video streaming, distribution and syndication, social media, advertising and monetization, and analytics, as well as APIs, SDKs, and developer resources. The company also provides Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service with various features and functionalities, including file support, quality and control, speed and reliability, platform and security, and account and integration; SSAI, a cloud-based ad insertion and video stitching service; and Player, a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences. In addition, it offers Video Marketing Suite, a suite of video technologies designed to address the needs of marketers to drive awareness, engagement, and conversion; OTT Flow, a service for media companies and content owners; and Enterprise video suite, an enterprise-class platform for internal communications, employee training, live streaming, marketing, and e-commerce videos. Further, the company provides account management, professional services, support, and online and onsite training services. Brightcove Inc. offers its products to media companies, broadcasters, publishers, brands, and corporations; and governments, educational institutions, and non-profit organizations through direct sales, referral partners, channel partners, and resellers in North America, Europe, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and internationally, as well as sells its products online. The company was formerly known as Video Marketplace, Inc. and changed its name to Brightcove Inc. in March 2005. Brightcove Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

