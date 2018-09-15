CryptoPing (PING) Price Reaches $0.0514 on Exchanges

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded up 63.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 15th. CryptoPing has a total market cap of $511,473.00 and approximately $134.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CryptoPing has traded 15.1% lower against the dollar. One CryptoPing token can currently be purchased for about $0.0514 or 0.00000788 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, HitBTC, Waves Decentralized Exchange and YoBit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About CryptoPing

CryptoPing launched on May 16th, 2017. CryptoPing’s total supply is 9,952,089 tokens. CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping . The official website for CryptoPing is cryptoping.tech

CryptoPing Token Trading

CryptoPing can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange, HitBTC, YoBit and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoPing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoPing should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoPing using one of the exchanges listed above.

