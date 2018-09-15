CRODA Intl PLC/ADR (COIHY) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CRODA Intl PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:COIHY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Croda International plc engages in the manufacture and distribution of specialty chemicals. Its operating segment consists of Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies and Industrial Chemicals. Personal Care segment offers ingredients for the personal care industry such as skin care, sun care, hair care, colour cosmetics and toiletries. Life Sciences segment comprises the health care business, which delivers ingredients and formulation expertise to pharmaceutical and nutritional markets and the crop care business which provides ingredients and formulation expertise to agrochemical companies. Performance Technologies segment includes lubricants, coatings and polymers, geo technologies, polymer additives and home care. Industrial Chemicals segment provides bio-based phase change material for thermal management, dispersants and additives for catalysts, electronics and advance ceramics. Croda International plc is headquartered in Goole, the United Kingdom. “

Shares of OTCMKTS COIHY opened at $34.96 on Tuesday. CRODA Intl PLC/ADR has a one year low of $24.32 and a one year high of $34.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 24th will be paid a $0.219 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. CRODA Intl PLC/ADR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.19%.

CRODA Intl PLC/ADR Company Profile

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. The company offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, specialty additives for agricultural films, and seed enhancement and animal health chemicals; lubricant additives, specialty additives for plastics, coatings and polymers, advanced materials, and vehicle cleaning chemicals; and specialty ingredients for skin care, hair care, sun care, self-tanning, color cosmetics, body care, bath and shower, deodorants, anti-perspirants, depilatories, men's grooming, oral hygiene, and baby care applications.

