Critical Contrast: The Rubicon Project (RUBI) & 21Vianet Group (VNET)

The Rubicon Project and 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for The Rubicon Project and 21Vianet Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Rubicon Project 0 3 2 0 2.40 21Vianet Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

The Rubicon Project presently has a consensus price target of $3.33, indicating a potential downside of 13.19%. 21Vianet Group has a consensus price target of $9.50, indicating a potential upside of 6.38%. Given 21Vianet Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe 21Vianet Group is more favorable than The Rubicon Project.

Risk and Volatility

The Rubicon Project has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 21Vianet Group has a beta of 2.03, suggesting that its stock price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares The Rubicon Project and 21Vianet Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Rubicon Project -144.16% -42.04% -18.48% 21Vianet Group -18.44% 2.05% 0.98%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares The Rubicon Project and 21Vianet Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Rubicon Project $155.54 million 1.25 -$154.78 million ($1.11) -3.46 21Vianet Group $521.45 million 1.92 -$118.76 million ($0.24) -37.21

21Vianet Group has higher revenue and earnings than The Rubicon Project. 21Vianet Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Rubicon Project, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

57.2% of The Rubicon Project shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.5% of 21Vianet Group shares are held by institutional investors. 13.8% of The Rubicon Project shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of 21Vianet Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

21Vianet Group beats The Rubicon Project on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Rubicon Project Company Profile

The Rubicon Project, Inc. provides technology solutions to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. It offers applications and services for digital advertising inventory sellers, including Websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties, to sell their advertising inventory; applications and services for buyers, such as advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms, to buy advertising inventory; and a marketplace over which such transactions are executed. The Rubicon Project, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

21Vianet Group Company Profile

21Vianet Group, Inc. provides carrier-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network; and other hosting related value-added services. Its hosting and related services include managed hosting services that offer data center space to house its customers' servers and networking equipment, and provide tailored server administration services; and interconnectivity services that enable customers to connect their servers with Internet backbones and other networks through its border gateway protocol network or single-line, dual-line, or multiple-line network. Its hosting and related services also comprise content delivery network services that optimize the speed and security of data transmission; cloud services that enable businesses to run their applications over the Internet using its IT infrastructure; virtual private network services; and other value-added services, such as firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services. In addition, the company provides traffic charts and analysis, gateway monitoring for servers, domain name system setup, defense mechanism against distributed denial of service attacks, basic setting of switches and routers, and virus protections; and managed network services consisting of hosting area network, and route optimization services. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 19 self-built and 38 partnered data centers located in approximately 20 cities with 29,080 cabinets. It has a strategic partnership with Microsoft Corporation. 21Vianet Group, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

