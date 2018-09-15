Critical Comparison: SOUTH32 Ltd/S (SOUHY) & FORTESCUE METAL/S (FSUGY)

SOUTH32 Ltd/S (OTCMKTS: FSUGY) and FORTESCUE METAL/S (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get SOUTH32 Ltd/S alerts:

0.3% of SOUTH32 Ltd/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of FORTESCUE METAL/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

SOUTH32 Ltd/S has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FORTESCUE METAL/S has a beta of 2, indicating that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for SOUTH32 Ltd/S and FORTESCUE METAL/S, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SOUTH32 Ltd/S 1 1 2 0 2.25 FORTESCUE METAL/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares SOUTH32 Ltd/S and FORTESCUE METAL/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SOUTH32 Ltd/S N/A N/A N/A FORTESCUE METAL/S N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

SOUTH32 Ltd/S pays an annual dividend of $0.63 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. FORTESCUE METAL/S pays an annual dividend of $0.31 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. SOUTH32 Ltd/S pays out 58.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SOUTH32 Ltd/S and FORTESCUE METAL/S’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SOUTH32 Ltd/S $6.95 billion 2.00 $1.23 billion $1.08 12.60 FORTESCUE METAL/S $8.45 billion 0.96 $2.09 billion N/A N/A

FORTESCUE METAL/S has higher revenue and earnings than SOUTH32 Ltd/S.

Summary

FORTESCUE METAL/S beats SOUTH32 Ltd/S on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SOUTH32 Ltd/S

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, laterite ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc. It also exports its products. The company was formerly known as BHP Coal Holdings Pty Limited and changed its name to South32 Limited in March 2015. South32 Limited was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

About FORTESCUE METAL/S

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail and Kings Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia. It is also developing the Eliwana mine situated in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in East Perth, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for SOUTH32 Ltd/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOUTH32 Ltd/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.