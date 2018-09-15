Critical Comparison: First Quantum Minerals (FQVLF) vs. Amerigo Resources (ARREF)

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS: ARREF) and Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for First Quantum Minerals and Amerigo Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Quantum Minerals 0 3 2 1 2.67 Amerigo Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

First Quantum Minerals pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. Amerigo Resources does not pay a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First Quantum Minerals and Amerigo Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Quantum Minerals $3.31 billion 2.44 -$316.00 million N/A N/A Amerigo Resources $134.03 million 0.78 $7.98 million $0.04 14.75

Amerigo Resources has lower revenue, but higher earnings than First Quantum Minerals.

Volatility & Risk

First Quantum Minerals has a beta of 3.26, meaning that its share price is 226% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amerigo Resources has a beta of 2.04, meaning that its share price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares First Quantum Minerals and Amerigo Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Quantum Minerals 0.41% 4.39% 2.09% Amerigo Resources 10.54% 15.04% 6.37%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of First Quantum Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

First Quantum Minerals beats Amerigo Resources on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates in seven mines and one copper smelter, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland. It also has interests in copper and nickel projects at various stages of development located in Panama, Argentina, Peru, and Zambia. The company was formerly known as First Quantum Ventures Ltd. and changed its name to First Quantum Minerals Ltd. in July 1996. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. was founded in 1983 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About Amerigo Resources

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002. Amerigo Resources Ltd. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.