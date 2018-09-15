Crest Nicholson (CRST) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm currently has a GBX 438 ($5.71) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 540 ($7.03).

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. They set a hold rating and a GBX 440 ($5.73) price objective for the company. Peel Hunt cut shares of Crest Nicholson to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 660 ($8.60) to GBX 520 ($6.77) in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 550 ($7.16) to GBX 500 ($6.51) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Liberum Capital initiated coverage on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. They set a buy rating and a GBX 528 ($6.88) price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Crest Nicholson has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 513.50 ($6.69).

CRST opened at GBX 368 ($4.79) on Wednesday. Crest Nicholson has a twelve month low of GBX 466.81 ($6.08) and a twelve month high of GBX 648.50 ($8.45).

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 12th. The company reported GBX 23.80 ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter. Crest Nicholson had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 27.35%.

About Crest Nicholson

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc engages in builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops apartments, houses, regeneration schemes, and garden villages; and commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

