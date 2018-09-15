Credit Suisse Group Cuts Thomas Cook Group (TCG) Price Target to GBX 140

Thomas Cook Group (LON:TCG) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 158 ($2.06) to GBX 140 ($1.82) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. They currently have an outperform rating on the travel company’s stock.

TCG has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group reissued a sell rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.11) target price on shares of Thomas Cook Group in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Thomas Cook Group in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank reissued a sell rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.30) target price on shares of Thomas Cook Group in a report on Friday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 155 ($2.02) target price (up previously from GBX 140 ($1.82)) on shares of Thomas Cook Group in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 154 ($2.01) price target on shares of Thomas Cook Group in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Thomas Cook Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 126.78 ($1.65).

Shares of LON:TCG opened at GBX 78.15 ($1.02) on Tuesday. Thomas Cook Group has a 12 month low of GBX 83.25 ($1.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 132.20 ($1.72).

Thomas Cook Group plc provides leisure travel services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Northern Europe, and Germany. The company operates through Group Tour Operator and Group Airline segments. It owns, manages, or franchises 190 own-brand hotels in 16 countries under the Casa Cook, Sunwing, Sunprime, Sunconnect, Sentido, Smartline, and Aldiana brands, as well as partner hotels.

