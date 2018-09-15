Crawford & Company Class B (CRD.B) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Crawford & Company Class B (NYSE:CRD.B) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crawford & Company Class B from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th.

Crawford & Company Class B stock opened at $9.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Crawford & Company Class B has a one year low of $7.54 and a one year high of $12.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $496.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.50.

Crawford & Company Class B (NYSE:CRD.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Crawford & Company Class B had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The business had revenue of $279.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.24 million. equities analysts predict that Crawford & Company Class B will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 22nd were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 21st. Crawford & Company Class B’s payout ratio is 22.99%.

Crawford & Company (Crawford) is an independent provider of claims management solutions to insurance and self-insured entities. The Company’s Crawford Solution offers claims services, business process outsourcing and consulting services for various product lines, including property and casualty claims management; workers’ compensation claims and medical management, and legal settlement administration.

