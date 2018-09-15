Craig L. Anderson Acquires 2,000 Shares of Equity BancShares Inc (EQBK) Stock

Equity BancShares Inc (NASDAQ:EQBK) COO Craig L. Anderson acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.04 per share, with a total value of $80,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

EQBK stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.32. 28,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,376. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $629.43 million, a PE ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 0.49. Equity BancShares Inc has a 12-month low of $32.92 and a 12-month high of $44.30.

Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $35.51 million for the quarter. Equity BancShares had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 17.33%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Equity BancShares Inc will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQBK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Equity BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Equity BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQBK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Equity BancShares by 30.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 738,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,639,000 after buying an additional 171,706 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Equity BancShares by 40.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,135,000 after buying an additional 152,634 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Equity BancShares by 44.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 364,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,127,000 after buying an additional 112,794 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Equity BancShares by 60.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 113,757 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,455,000 after buying an additional 42,880 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Equity BancShares by 66.7% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 100,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,916,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. 60.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Equity BancShares

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of financial services primarily to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction loans, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

