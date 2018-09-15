Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to $146.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.83.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $150.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.59. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a one year low of $143.01 and a one year high of $179.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. The company's gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparels, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as candies, preserves, pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, and other food items.

Read More: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.