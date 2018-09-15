Cozad Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,272,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 26.3% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 17,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,747,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 19.0% in the first quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 72,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,470,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $177.82 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $148.31 and a 1-year high of $178.54.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.