Cozad Asset Management Inc. Takes $1.79 Million Position in Southern Co (SO)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 38,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,792,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SO. Well Done LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 133.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 2,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 359.3% in the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 2,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 57.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 16,371 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total transaction of $775,985.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,821. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Southern stock opened at $43.90 on Friday. Southern Co has a 1 year low of $42.38 and a 1 year high of $53.51. The firm has a market cap of $44.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.11. Southern had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Southern Co will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.47%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Southern from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Evercore ISI downgraded Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.10.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power, Southern Company Gas, and All Other. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

