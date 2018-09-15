Convergys Corp Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (CVG)

Convergys Corp (NYSE:CVG) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 5th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 21st will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 20th.

Convergys has raised its dividend payment by an average of 13.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Convergys has a payout ratio of 26.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Convergys to earn $1.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.4%.

Get Convergys alerts:

NYSE:CVG opened at $24.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Convergys has a 1-year low of $21.13 and a 1-year high of $26.72.

Convergys (NYSE:CVG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The business had revenue of $649.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.83 million. Convergys had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 12.03%. analysts predict that Convergys will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Convergys from $24.00 to $26.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Convergys in a report on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Convergys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.13.

Convergys Company Profile

Convergys Corporation provides customer management services to communications and media, technology, financial services, retail, healthcare, government, travel and hospitality, and other vertical markets worldwide. The company offers solutions across the customer lifecycle, including sales, customer service, technical support, customer retention, and collection, as well as security, compliance, and fraud solutions; and solutions in contact center technology comprising omni-channel interaction, cross-channel integration framework, real-time decisioning engine, robotic process automation, intelligent notification, campaign management, personalized care, personalized selling, agent productivity, and retention solutions.

See Also: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Convergys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Convergys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.