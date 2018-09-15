Control4 (CTRL) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Control4 (NASDAQ:CTRL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

CTRL has been the topic of several other reports. Imperial Capital set a $32.00 price objective on Control4 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Control4 in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Control4 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Control4 from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen set a $40.00 price target on Control4 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Control4 has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.50.

CTRL stock opened at $37.14 on Wednesday. Control4 has a 1-year low of $20.50 and a 1-year high of $37.62. The company has a market capitalization of $946.23 million, a PE ratio of 39.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of -0.10.

Control4 (NASDAQ:CTRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.21. Control4 had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $69.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Control4 will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Joshua D. Ellis sold 716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total transaction of $25,188.88. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 2,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,903.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan Cashen sold 10,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $261,053.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,829 shares in the company, valued at $96,261.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 552,920 shares of company stock worth $17,925,175. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Control4 by 677.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,552 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 50,149 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Control4 by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,549 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Control4 by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,986,675 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $64,155,000 after buying an additional 142,055 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Control4 by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 182,953 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after buying an additional 9,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Control4 by 663.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,771 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 36,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Control4 Company Profile

Control4 Corporation provides smart home and business solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Control4 solution that functions as the operating system of the home, integrating audio, video, lighting, temperature, security, communications, and other devices into a unified automation solution.

