Contrasting Verisk Analytics (VRSK) & Ooma (OOMA)

Verisk Analytics and Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Verisk Analytics and Ooma’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verisk Analytics $2.15 billion 9.34 $555.10 million $3.21 37.89 Ooma $114.49 million 2.84 -$13.12 million ($0.69) -24.06

Verisk Analytics has higher revenue and earnings than Ooma. Ooma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Verisk Analytics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.3% of Verisk Analytics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.5% of Ooma shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Verisk Analytics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of Ooma shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Verisk Analytics and Ooma, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verisk Analytics 0 7 5 0 2.42 Ooma 0 2 2 0 2.50

Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus target price of $105.08, indicating a potential downside of 13.60%. Ooma has a consensus target price of $15.50, indicating a potential downside of 6.63%. Given Ooma’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ooma is more favorable than Verisk Analytics.

Risk and Volatility

Verisk Analytics has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ooma has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Verisk Analytics and Ooma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verisk Analytics 26.58% 31.35% 10.29% Ooma -11.35% -35.06% -17.15%

Summary

Verisk Analytics beats Ooma on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc. provides data analytics solutions for customers in the insurance, energy, and financial markets in the United States and internationally. Its Decision Analytics segment develops predictive models to forecast scenarios, and produce standard and customized analytics for predicting loss, selecting and pricing risk, detecting fraud before and after a loss event, and quantifying losses. It provides fraud-detection tools for the property and casualty (P&C) insurance industry; data analytics for energy, chemicals, and metals and mining industries; and data and information services that enable enhanced compliance with environmental health and safety, as well as helps businesses and governments to anticipate and manage climate-and weather-related risks. The company's Risk Assessment segment offers solutions to P&C insurance customers and focuses on prediction of loss, and selection and pricing of risk. Its solutions include industry-standard insurance programs that help P&C insurers in defining coverage and issue policies; actuarial services to help its customers analyze and price their risks; and customized services that include assisting with the development of independent insurance programs, analysis of their own underwriting experience, development of classification systems and rating plans, and other business decisions, as well as supplies information to various customers in other markets. This segment's solutions also comprise property-specific rating and underwriting information on properties, businesses, and communities to evaluate, price, and process commercial insurance applications, including property, auto, general liability, business owner's policy, and workers compensation. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.

About Ooma

Ooma, Inc. provides communications solutions and other connected services to small business, home, and mobile users in the United States and Canadian markets. The company's Ooma Office, a multi-user communications system comprise an on-premise appliance and Ooma Linx end-point device that wirelessly connects regular desktop telephones and fax machines to the user's high-speed Internet connection; and Ooma Office Mobile HD app, which allows users to make, receive, and transfer phone calls. Its Ooma Telo, a home communications solution includes Ooma Premier Service, a suite of advanced calling features that have been designed to enhance the capabilities of Ooma Telo on a monthly or annual subscription basis; and Ooma Mobile HD app, which allows users to make and receive phone calls and access Ooma features and settings with iOS or Android device over a Wi-Fi or cellular data connection. In addition, the company offers Ooma Telo Air, a wireless device that connects to the Internet using the home's Wi-Fi network and can be paired with mobile phones to answer incoming mobile calls from phone in the home; Ooma handset, a Cordless handset; Wireless + bluetooth adapter, which allows users to install the Ooma Telo device anywhere in the home within range of their wireless network; and Safety phone, a wireless hands-free speakerphone that can be worn as a pendant. Further, it provides Ooma Home, a do-it-yourself home security solution; and Talkatone, a mobile app. The company offers its products through direct sales, retailers, and online, as well as through distributors and reseller partnership channels. Ooma, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

