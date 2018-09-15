Contrasting Sphere 3D (ANY) & DST Systems (DST)

Sphere 3D (NYSE: DST) and DST Systems (NYSE:DST) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

DST Systems pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Sphere 3D does not pay a dividend. DST Systems pays out 21.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. DST Systems has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

This table compares Sphere 3D and DST Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sphere 3D -30.27% -101.80% -11.69% DST Systems 20.35% 16.90% 6.96%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Sphere 3D and DST Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sphere 3D 0 0 0 0 N/A DST Systems 0 4 0 0 2.00

DST Systems has a consensus price target of $68.33, indicating a potential downside of 18.64%. Given DST Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe DST Systems is more favorable than Sphere 3D.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.2% of Sphere 3D shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.7% of DST Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Sphere 3D shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of DST Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sphere 3D and DST Systems’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sphere 3D $81.52 million 0.05 -$26.18 million N/A N/A DST Systems $2.22 billion 2.25 $451.50 million $3.36 25.00

DST Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Sphere 3D.

Volatility and Risk

Sphere 3D has a beta of 2.28, suggesting that its share price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DST Systems has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

DST Systems beats Sphere 3D on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sphere 3D

Sphere 3D Corp. provides data management, and desktop and application virtualization solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It enables organizations to deploy a combination of public, private, or hybrid cloud strategies through containerized applications, virtual desktops, virtual storage, and physical hyper-converged platforms. The company offers RDX removable disk systems that provide scalability, centralized management, encryption and duplication, and reliability for backup, archive, data interchange, and disaster recovery; G-Series Appliance and G-Series Cloud applications; and Glassware Open Virtual Appliance and Open Virtual Format products. It also provides HVE converged and hyper-converged Infrastructure solutions, such as HVE-STACK high density server solution; HVE-VELOCITY high availability dual enclosure storage area network solution; and HVE 3DGFX, a virtualized desktop infrastructure solution. In addition, the company offers SnapServer network attached storage solution, a platform for primary or nearline storage for integration with Windows, UNIX/Linux, and Macintosh environments; NEO tape-based backup and long-term archive solutions, including tape libraries, autoloaders, and drives, as well as linear tape file system solutions; and LTO tape drives and media products. Sphere 3D Corp. markets its products under the RDX, Glassware 2.0, SnapCLOUD, SnapServer, SnapSync, NEO, and V3 brand names. The company sells its products through its distributor and reseller network to small and medium businesses, and distributed enterprises. Sphere 3D Corp. is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About DST Systems

DST Systems, Inc. provides technology-based information processing and servicing solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Domestic Financial Services, International Financial Services, and Healthcare Services segments. The Domestic Financial Services segment provides investor, investment, advisor/intermediary, and asset distribution services to companies in the financial services industry to support direct and intermediary sales of mutual funds, alternative investments, securities brokerage accounts, and retirement plans. Its services include transaction processing; account opening and maintenance; reconciliation of trades, positions, and cash; corporate actions; regulatory reporting and compliance functions; and tax reporting. The International Financial Services segment offers investor and policyholder administration and technology services on a remote processing and business process outsourcing basis to mutual fund managers, insurers, and platform providers, as well as provides solutions related to participant accounting and recordkeeping for clients in the wealth management and retirement savings industries/markets. Its Healthcare Services segment offers software applications to provide healthcare organizations with pharmacy, healthcare administration, and health outcomes optimization solutions for information processing, quality of care, cost management, and payment integrity needs; and healthcare solutions, including claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, business intelligence, and other ancillary services. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.

