Contrasting Spark Therapeutics (ONCE) and Neuralstem (CUR)

Neuralstem (NASDAQ: ONCE) and Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Neuralstem and Spark Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuralstem $260,000.00 62.97 -$15.66 million N/A N/A Spark Therapeutics $12.07 million 183.49 -$253.48 million ($7.63) -7.73

Neuralstem has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Spark Therapeutics.

Volatility and Risk

Neuralstem has a beta of 1.61, suggesting that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spark Therapeutics has a beta of 2.22, suggesting that its stock price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Neuralstem and Spark Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuralstem -1,401.80% -75.90% -48.98% Spark Therapeutics -185.46% -17.33% -13.83%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Neuralstem and Spark Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Neuralstem 0 0 0 0 N/A Spark Therapeutics 2 8 11 0 2.43

Neuralstem currently has a consensus target price of $1.91, indicating a potential upside of 76.85%. Spark Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $72.15, indicating a potential upside of 22.39%. Given Neuralstem’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Neuralstem is more favorable than Spark Therapeutics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.4% of Neuralstem shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.1% of Neuralstem shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of Spark Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Spark Therapeutics beats Neuralstem on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Neuralstem Company Profile

Neuralstem, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of nervous system therapies based on its proprietary human neuronal stem cells and small molecule compounds. The company's stem cell based technology enables the isolation and expansion of human neural stem cells from various areas of the developing human brain and spinal cord enabling the generation of physiologically relevant human neurons of various types. Its lead product candidate is NSI-189, a chemical entity, which has been completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder, as well as is in preclinical study for the MCAO stroke, type 1 and 2 diabetes related neuropathy, irradiation-induced cognition, long-term potentiation enhancement, and angelman syndrome. The company also develops NSI-566, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for treating amyotrophic lateral sclerosis disease, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of chronic spinal cord injury and motor deficits due to ischemic stroke. Neuralstem, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.

Spark Therapeutics Company Profile

Spark Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of gene therapy products for patients suffering from debilitating genetic diseases. Its products include LUXTURNA (voretigene neparvovec), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of genetic blinding conditions caused by mutations in the RPE65 gene; and SPK-CHM that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia. The company's products also comprise SPK-7001 that is in Phase 1/2 trial for choroideremia; SPK-9001, which is in Phase 1/2 trial for hemophilia B; and SPK-8011 that is in Phase 1/2 trial hemophilia A. In addition, its product candidates and development programs include SPK-FVIII program to treat hemophilia A; SPK-TPP1 program for the treatment of CLN2 disease; RhoNova for the treatment of rhodopsin-linked autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company has collaboration agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development and commercialization of SPK-FIX product candidates in its gene therapy program for the treatment of hemophilia B. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

