Contrasting PDF Solutions (PDFS) & Perion Network Ltd Common Stock (PERI)

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ: PERI) and Perion Network Ltd Common Stock (NASDAQ:PERI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for PDF Solutions and Perion Network Ltd Common Stock, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PDF Solutions 0 1 1 0 2.50 Perion Network Ltd Common Stock 0 1 0 0 2.00

PDF Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 94.88%. Perion Network Ltd Common Stock has a consensus target price of $0.75, suggesting a potential downside of 76.78%. Given PDF Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe PDF Solutions is more favorable than Perion Network Ltd Common Stock.

Profitability

This table compares PDF Solutions and Perion Network Ltd Common Stock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDF Solutions -4.60% -2.28% -2.03% Perion Network Ltd Common Stock -12.64% 11.97% 6.58%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.3% of PDF Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.5% of Perion Network Ltd Common Stock shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.7% of PDF Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

PDF Solutions has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Perion Network Ltd Common Stock has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PDF Solutions and Perion Network Ltd Common Stock’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDF Solutions $101.87 million 2.83 -$1.33 million ($0.04) -224.50 Perion Network Ltd Common Stock $273.99 million 0.30 -$72.75 million $0.63 5.13

PDF Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Perion Network Ltd Common Stock. PDF Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Perion Network Ltd Common Stock, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

PDF Solutions beats Perion Network Ltd Common Stock on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

PDF Solutions Company Profile

PDF Solutions, Inc. provides infrastructure technologies and services to enhance yield and optimize performance of integrated circuits (IC) in the United States, Germany, Taiwan, China, and internationally. It offers manufacturing process solutions; volume manufacturing solutions; design-for-inspection (DFI) solutions; and design-for-manufacturability (DFM) solutions. The company also provides Characterization Vehicle (CV) infrastructure, which includes CV test chips, pdCV analysis software, and pdFasTest electrical testers; DFI infrastructure that comprises DFI on-chip instruments, eProbe contactless E-beam tool, and Exensio ?char DFI software; FIRE software, which analyzes an IC design to compute its systematic and random yield loss; and Template technology that includes Templatyzer software and IP for identifying and developing a set of layout patterns. In addition, it offers Exensio enterprise-wide platform, which consists of Exensio-Yield that collects, loads, and stores yield data in an analysis-ready database, which enables product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Exensio-Control, which provides fault detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Exensio-Test that offers testing and analysis capability; and Exensio-Char, which encapsulates test structure analysis functionality of electrical and in-line inspection data from CV test chips and DFI on-chip instruments. The company sells its technologies and services through direct sales force, solution implementation teams, and strategic alliances to integrated device manufacturers, fabless semiconductor design companies, and foundries in the microprocessors, memory, graphics, image sensor solutions, and communications segments. PDF Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Perion Network Ltd Common Stock Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd., a technology company, delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company develops digital advertising solutions to capture consumer attention and drive engagement, as well as delivers ads across a portfolio of Websites and mobile applications. Its proprietary social marketing platform offers a dashboard for marketers that make media buying efficient on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and other social networks and platforms. The company's platform allows advertisers to control their marketing expenditures, in-house planning and strategy, and utilize the technical tool to create operational marketing efficiencies. In addition, it provides search-based monetization solutions for publishers with analytics capabilities to track and monitor their business performance; toolbar platform, which allows publishers to create, implement, and distribute Web browser toolbars, as well as through consumer products; Smilebox, a photo sharing and social expression product; and IncrediMail a messaging application that enables consumers to manage various email accounts in one place. The company was formerly known as IncrediMail Ltd. and changed its name to Perion Network Ltd. in November 2011. Perion Network Ltd. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

