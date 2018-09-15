Contrasting Papa John’s Int’l (PZZA) and Fogo De Chao (FOGO)

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ: FOGO) and Fogo De Chao (NASDAQ:FOGO) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Dividends

Papa John’s Int’l pays an annual dividend of $0.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Fogo De Chao does not pay a dividend. Papa John’s Int’l pays out 34.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Papa John’s Int’l has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Papa John’s Int’l and Fogo De Chao, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Papa John’s Int’l 0 4 5 0 2.56 Fogo De Chao 0 4 1 0 2.20

Papa John’s Int’l currently has a consensus price target of $58.38, indicating a potential upside of 24.63%. Fogo De Chao has a consensus price target of $14.25, indicating a potential downside of 9.52%. Given Papa John’s Int’l’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Papa John’s Int’l is more favorable than Fogo De Chao.

Volatility and Risk

Papa John’s Int’l has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fogo De Chao has a beta of 0.15, meaning that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Papa John’s Int’l and Fogo De Chao’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Papa John’s Int’l $1.78 billion 0.83 $102.29 million $2.62 17.88 Fogo De Chao $314.36 million 1.42 $28.78 million $0.82 19.21

Papa John’s Int’l has higher revenue and earnings than Fogo De Chao. Papa John’s Int’l is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fogo De Chao, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Papa John’s Int’l and Fogo De Chao’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Papa John’s Int’l 4.54% -47.37% 13.75% Fogo De Chao 9.11% 7.56% 4.38%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.7% of Papa John’s Int’l shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.7% of Fogo De Chao shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.8% of Papa John’s Int’l shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 82.8% of Fogo De Chao shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Papa John’s Int’l beats Fogo De Chao on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Papa John’s Int’l

Papa John's International, Inc. operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, International Operations, and All Others. The company also operates dine-in and delivery restaurants. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 5,199 Papa John's restaurants, which included 743 company-owned and 4,456 franchised restaurants. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

About Fogo De Chao

Fogo de Chao, Inc. is a United States-based holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, operates upscale Brazilian churrascaria steakhouses under the brand of Fogo de Chao. The Company owns 100% of Brasa (Purchaser) Inc. (Brasa Purchaser), which owns 100% of Brasa (Holdings) Inc. (Brasa Holdings). The Company operates through two segments: United States and Brazil. It specializes in fire-roasting meats utilizing the centuries-old Southern Brazilian cooking technique of churrasco. The Company offers its guests a tasting menu of meats featuring up to 20 cuts, simply seasoned and fire-roasted to expose their natural flavors. The Company operates approximately 26 restaurants in the United States, 10 in Brazil and one in Mexico. The Company operates a range of restaurant formats, including in-line and free-standing locations. Its restaurants range in size from approximately 7,000 to 16,000 square feet, with seating from 200 to 500 guests.

