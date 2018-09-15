Contrasting Monotype Imaging (TYPE) and Obic (OBIIF)

Monotype Imaging (OTCMKTS: OBIIF) and Obic (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.4% of Monotype Imaging shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Monotype Imaging shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Monotype Imaging and Obic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monotype Imaging 5.19% 8.88% 5.62% Obic N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Monotype Imaging and Obic’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Monotype Imaging $235.79 million 3.65 $11.56 million $0.53 38.58 Obic N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Monotype Imaging has higher revenue and earnings than Obic.

Dividends

Monotype Imaging pays an annual dividend of $0.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Obic does not pay a dividend. Monotype Imaging pays out 86.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Monotype Imaging has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

Monotype Imaging has a beta of 1, meaning that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Obic has a beta of 4.52, meaning that its share price is 352% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Monotype Imaging and Obic, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Monotype Imaging 1 0 1 0 2.00 Obic 0 0 0 0 N/A

Monotype Imaging presently has a consensus price target of $27.50, indicating a potential upside of 34.47%. Given Monotype Imaging’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Monotype Imaging is more favorable than Obic.

Summary

Monotype Imaging beats Obic on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Monotype Imaging

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. develops, markets, and licenses technologies and fonts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, and rest of Asia. The company offers font products, including its own fonts from the Monotype Libraries, as well as fonts from third parties through its e-commerce Websites, including myfonts.com, fonts.com, fontshop.com, and linotype.com. It also provides font scaling engine and font compression technologies that are compatible with virtually font formats and industry standards, including the PostScript and PCL printing languages; font solutions for consumer device manufacturers, including Edge and SmartHint technologies for precise pixel adjustments to enable fonts to display with optimal quality in suboptimal display environments; printer driver kits; and fonts for printer manufacturers. In addition, the company offers screen imaging technologies; a mobile engagement platform that enables brands and advertisers to create and distribute branded content; brand engagement and social endorsement technologies through mobile and digital channels; and various tools to enhance user experiences. Further, it provides expert consultation and custom type design services; and technology support and professional services. The company provides approximately 14,000 typeface designs, and supports approximately 250 Latin and non-Latin languages. Its solutions are used in various devices, including laser printers, digital copiers, mobile phones, automotive displays, navigation devices, e-book readers, tablets, digital cameras, digital televisions, set-top boxes, consumer appliances, and Internet of things devices, as well as in various software applications and operating systems. The company serves content creators, marketers, consumer device manufacturers, and independent software vendors and developers. Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

