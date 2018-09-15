Continental (CON) Given a €200.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Continental (ETR:CON) has been assigned a €200.00 ($232.56) target price by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.71% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. HSBC set a €170.00 ($197.67) price target on shares of Continental and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €159.00 ($184.88) price target on shares of Continental and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €205.00 ($238.37) price target on shares of Continental and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €210.00 ($244.19) target price on shares of Continental and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($174.42) target price on shares of Continental and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Continental presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €203.52 ($236.65).

ETR:CON opened at €150.70 ($175.23) on Thursday. Continental has a one year low of €186.55 ($216.92) and a one year high of €257.40 ($299.30).

Continental Aktiengesellschaft provides products and services primarily for the automotive industry worldwide. It operates through Chassis&Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis&Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

