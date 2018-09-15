Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A (STZ) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A (NYSE:STZ) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation, eighteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $242.10.

STZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cann reduced their price objective on Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A from $234.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A from $234.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. SunTrust Banks lowered Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, September 10th. UBS Group lowered Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd.

Get Constellation Brands Inc. Class A alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,093,000 after purchasing an additional 7,472 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 42,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,664,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 48,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,131,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A in the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STZ traded down $2.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $212.05. 2,102,549 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,285,131. The firm has a market cap of $41.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A has a 52-week low of $197.32 and a 52-week high of $236.62.

Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A (NYSE:STZ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 29th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A had a net margin of 31.51% and a return on equity of 19.81%. Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A will post 9.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 9th. Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.94%.

About Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company sells wine across various categories, including table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Obregon Brewery, and Ballast Point brands.

Featured Article: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Inc. Class A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands Inc. Class A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.