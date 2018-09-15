Consolidated Communications (CNSL) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Consolidated Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Consolidated Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Get Consolidated Communications alerts:

Consolidated Communications stock opened at $12.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Consolidated Communications has a 1 year low of $10.31 and a 1 year high of $20.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $905.62 million, a PE ratio of 49.54 and a beta of 0.72.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Consolidated Communications had a negative return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 3.47%. The business had revenue of $350.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.29 million. research analysts expect that Consolidated Communications will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNSL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,215,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,262,000 after buying an additional 1,516,254 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Consolidated Communications by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,256,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,695,000 after purchasing an additional 988,444 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Consolidated Communications by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,796,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,923,000 after purchasing an additional 527,723 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Consolidated Communications by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,033,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,775,000 after purchasing an additional 433,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Consolidated Communications by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,633,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,548,000 after purchasing an additional 326,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Communications Company Profile

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various integrated communications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers a range of communication services and products that include local and long-distance, high-speed broadband Internet access, video, voice over Internet protocol, private line, custom calling features, security, cloud, data center, managed and IT, and directory publishing services, as well as engages in equipment sales activities.

Recommended Story: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.